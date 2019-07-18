First Alert Forecast: staying hot - even for a traditionally hot time of year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Planning Forecast spans the third and fourth weeks of July. With an average high of 90, this is, statistically Wilmington's hottest time of year. But, through at least this weekend, the heat wave will continue to broil the Cape Fear Region extra!
For Wilmington... expect daily highs mainly in the middle 90s.
For area beaches... expect daily highs mainly in the lower 90s.
Far inland... expect daily highs to occasionally ping the upper 90s.
Roll in the humidity and heat index values will continue to swell five to ten points higher! Thanks for staying as rested, hydrated, and neighborly as possible in this time. And before you go, catch all your seven-day forecast details, including chances for pop-up cooling storms...
