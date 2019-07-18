First Alert Forecast: sizzling and stormy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Planning Forecast spans the third and fourth weeks of July. With an average high of 90, this is, statistically Wilmington’s hottest time of year. But, through at least this weekend, the heat wave will continue to broil the Cape Fear Region extra!
- Sounds of Summer concert tonight will feature temperatures in the 80s and 90s with heat indices in the 90s and 100s. Seek shade under a tree and bring plenty of water! The odds for a pop up storm will be near 20%.
- Highway 6 in Fair Bluff Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and sizzling high temperatures mainly in the middle 90s. Heat indices will range from 100- 107° at times. The odds for a shower or storm will range from 30-40%.
- The weekend will feature afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle 90s with triple digit heat indices. The odds for a shower or storm will be near 20-30%.
- Next week will begin with toasty 90s but sign point to a subtle cool down as the week progresses. Odds for storms will be near 30-40%.
Thanks for staying as rested, hydrated, and neighborly as possible in this time. And before you go, catch all your seven-day forecast details, including chances for pop-up cooling storms...
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.