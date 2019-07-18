Customers share frustrations with Duke Energy’s AC energy-saving program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The heat wave gripping much of the southeast is straining energy supplies across the country.
Duke Energy Progress is utilizing a system designed to reduce energy consumption on a larger scale by circulating some household air conditioning units on and off for short periods of time during the hottest days of the year.
Many people have expressed their frustrations over the effects of the EnergyWise Home Program in community forums and neighborhood Facebook groups in the greater Wilmington area.
Some people say they’ve come home to find it 80+ degrees inside or substantially warmer than what they left the thermostat set to. Others have mistakenly thought their unit was broken and called a technician only to find out the unit was going through an “off” cycle as part of this program.
The program is voluntary, and homeowners must choose to opt-in and have a special box added to the side of their home near the outdoor HVAC unit.
According to the Duke Energy Progress website, “this technology allows us to temporarily reduce energy consumption during times of unusually high energy demand by cycling power off and on to your air conditioner’s compressor a portion of each half hour. The fan continues to operate normally. When activated, the cycles occur for up to four hours, typically between 1 and 7 p.m.”
Duke Energy Progress offers a $25 bill credit for enrolling.
You can learn more about the Duke Energy Progress EnergyWise Home Program here.
If you’re a Duke Energy Progress customer with questions about your unit you can call 800-832-3169 to check its status.
The EnergyWise call center can also be reached at 866-541-8886.
