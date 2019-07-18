Columbus County celebrates opening of outdoor fitness park

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County is opening their newly installed Fitness Court, thanks to a grant awarded by the National Fitness Campaign.
Locals can now visit the new space, located in Whiteville on a 10 acre space owned by the county named Fitness Park. The Fitness Court is described as an outdoor circuit training facility appropriate for all fitness levels and kids over the age of 14.
In addition to the new outdoor Fitness Court, the existing Fitness Park features a half mile walking trail.
The Columbus County Recreation Department will host a launch party on Wednesday, July 31 at 9 a.m. The public is invited to try out the new outdoor gym by participating in free express classes and learn to use the Fitness Court in conjunction with the free mobile app.
