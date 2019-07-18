Brunswick Co. deputy’s vehicle struck during traffic stop

BRUSNWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The vehicle of a Brunswick County deputy who was performing a traffic stop was struck by an impaired driver early Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy had stopped a driver on U.S. 74/76 at approximately 2:30 a.m. when another car came along and struck his vehicle.
No one was injured in the incident.
Officials say both the driver who was pulled over and the driver who hit the deputy’s car were impaired.
Omar Ramien Wade, the driver of the vehicle that was originally pulled over has been charged with reckless driving-wanton disregard and possession of an open container.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.