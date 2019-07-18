Bladen County Schools announces Pre-K screening dates

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Board of Education will hold screenings this month for kids turning 4 years old on or before August 31.
Eligible children will be enrolled for the 2019- 2020 school year.
Parents are asked to bring the following documents:
- Certified Birth Certificate
-Pre-K Health Assessment/ Dental Assessment
-Immunization record
-Social Security Card
-Proof of residency (utility bill, rent receipt, proof of income, pay stubs., or most recent W2.)
The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m on July 22, 23 and 24. Please call 910-862-4136 to schedule your screening time.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.