Bladen County Schools announces Pre-K screening dates

Bladen County Schools announces Pre-K screening dates
Source: Pixabay
July 18, 2019 at 3:52 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 3:52 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Board of Education will hold screenings this month for kids turning 4 years old on or before August 31.

Eligible children will be enrolled for the 2019- 2020 school year.

Parents are asked to bring the following documents:

- Certified Birth Certificate

-Pre-K Health Assessment/ Dental Assessment

-Immunization record

-Social Security Card

-Proof of residency (utility bill, rent receipt, proof of income, pay stubs., or most recent W2.)

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m on July 22, 23 and 24. Please call 910-862-4136 to schedule your screening time.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.