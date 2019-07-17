13-year-old in serious condition after being shot at Wilmington apartment complex, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 13-year-old is in serious condition after being shot at a Wilmington apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
According to Linda Thompson, spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, the shooting happened in the 400 block of North Turner’s Run in the Cypress Cove apartments around 12:25 p.m. The apartments are located in the Creekside South community.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and remains in serious condition, Thompson said.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
