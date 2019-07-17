Wilmington Police K9 retires after six years of service

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington Police Department’s finest received a sendoff at city council Tuesday night.
Though the “officer” had four legs, Diablo still managed to hop up on the table and thank council for making the retirement official at the meeting.
Wilmington police say K9 Diablo served the department for six years before health complications ultimately took him out of the game. According to the resolution, the dog suffers from fibrotic myopathy, causing weakness in his hind limbs and a gait dysfunction that makes him unable to continue work.
The German Shepherd will now go live with his handler, Sgt. K Murphy.
Police are hosting a retirement party for the dog Monday at 2 p.m. in the chief’s Office.
