What to know ahead of President Trump’s rally in Greenville
July 17, 2019 at 4:41 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 6:12 AM

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - President Trump is headed to Greenville Wednesday as part of his re-election campaign.

The "Keep America Great" rally will take place at Minges Coliseum on ECU's campus starting at 7 p.m.

ECU Police Capt. Chris Sutton says they're expecting the 8,000 seat arena to be filled. With that many people in the area, increased traffic and back-up's are expected.

There will be free parking around Smith-Williams Arena. The lots will open at 4 a.m. Wednesday for ticket holders ahead of the event at 7 p.m.

No overnight camping will be allowed.

If you are planning on getting there early, keep in mind the extreme heat. Temperatures will soar to the upper 90's, with a heat advisory expected to be in effect.

"Drink lots of water and fluids over the next 24-36 hours... and be patient while you wait in line," said Sutton.

Sutton says there will also be cooling stations and bathrooms set up outside.

The doors will open at 4 p.m. for ticket holders.

Guests will have to go through a security screening before being allowed inside the venue.

The following items are not allowed:

• Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions – no larger than 10”x10”x10”

• Firearms/Weapons of any kind

• Ammunition

• Animals other than service/guide animals

• Balloons

• Coolers

• Bicycles

• Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

• Explosives

• Glass, thermal or metal containers

• Laser pointers

• Mace/pepper spray

• Packages

• Selfie sticks

• Signs/banners (any size)

• Flag poles

• Structures

• Supports for signs and placards

• Toy guns/weapons

Law enforcement may ask you to discard items or turn you away if you have any items determined to be a potential safety hazard.

