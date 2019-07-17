Warrants issued for second suspect in Bladen Co. abduction

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Warrants have been issued for a Tabor City man who is suspected to have taken part in the abduction of a 4-month-old in Bladen County.
Lonnie Lee Williams, 29, is wanted connection to the abduction of Lonnisha Renee Askew on Monday.
Officials say that Lonnisha’s mother, Juanita Renee Askew, took the child from Little Hands Daycare near Bladenboro at around 5 p.m. Monday.
“Our investigation leads us to believe Mr. Williams was with Juanita Askew when she took her child from Little Hands Daycare on Monday afternoon. We believe Askew dropped Williams off somewhere in Columbus County after she took her child. Ms. Askew then fled to Hoke County where she stayed with a friend Monday night night before he drove her to meet a family member in Lumberton to give them her daughter,” said Sheriff James A. McVicker in a news release.
Juanita Askew was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at a Greyhound bus stop in Lumberton, N.C. Lonnisha Askew was checked out by medical personnel and seems fine.
The male companion who was with Askew in Lumberton was taken into custody but later released after being questioned by deputies. He cooperated with law enforcement and Askew confirmed he wasn’t involved in the abduction, McVicker added.
“If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Mr. Williams we need them to come forward and help us locate him,” McVicker said. “I would also urge Mr. Williams to turn himself in.”
Officials say Williams is suspected to be the father of the child but has refused to take a paternity test.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Williams is an absconder from probation with multiple prior convictions for offenses including assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.
Williams is 5′5 and weighs approximately 196 pounds.
