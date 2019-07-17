Talented, young thespians star in ’Thoroughly Modern Millie’ as part of new theater program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Julie Andrews, Carol Channing and Mary Tyler Moore starred in the film version of Thoroughly Modern Millie.
Now, young stars have a chance to fill their shoes in a stage version of the show.
Opera House Apprentice Theatre brings Millie to the stage July 19-21.
Opera House Theatre Company recently launched Apprentice Theatre. It gives young people a place to showcase their talents.
As part of the program, young performers and technicians, ages 14 to 24, present two productions, one play and one musical, at the Wilson Center Studio Theatre.
The program’s first performance was Our Town.
Now, the young artists present Thoroughly Modern Millie at the Wilson Center Studio Theater.
The play is set in New York City in 1922 and follows the journey of Millie Dillmount as she searches for a husband.
