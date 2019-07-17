Staying cool and healthy during the Dog Days of Summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Dog Days of Summer refers to the hottest days of the summer, which stretch through the middle of August.
Historically, the days are named this because it is the time when the “dog star,” Sirius, rises. The ancient Greeks and Romans connected the astrological sighting with hot temperatures, drought, and mad dogs.
“Long haired dogs are more susceptible to overheating,” says Dr. Chris Coble with Port City Animal Hospital. “Dogs don’t sweat, they pant, but with this over saturated air from all the humidity, the dog won’t be able to cool down."
During these toasty days, there’s a few things that you and your furry friend can do to keep cool.
For you to be safe in the heat:
- Make sure you stay hydrated
- Take frequent breaks if you’re outdoors
- Find shade
- Wear sunscreen
- Find air conditioning
- Wear light clothing
- Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke
Heat Exhaustion symptoms
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale, clammy skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Fast, weak pulse
- Excessive thirst
Heat stroke symptoms
- Headache
- Confusion
- May lose consciousness
- No sweating
- Hot, red skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Body temperature above 140 degrees Fahrenheit
For your dog:
- Do not leave them in the car
- Make sure they have shade
- Make sure they have water, and that water is in the shade
- Walk the in the early morning, or at night
- Do not walk them on asphalt; to test if the asphalt is too hot, place your hand on the road and if it’s too hot for you it’s too hot for them.
- If they are excessively panting, bring them indoors and make sure to cool them off immediately and get them water.
