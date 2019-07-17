Recipe: Serve a healthy, tasty cold watermelon soup for lunch (or breakfast?!)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Be sure to scoop up plenty of watermelon at this weekend’s Watermelon Festival in Fair Bluff.
If you are looking for an outside the box (or outside the oblong) way to serve watermelon, Chef Gwen Gulliksen from Cape Fear Community College suggests a cold soup.
“I really like cold soups and I think people don’t understand them so they don’t make them very much,” she said. “This is a great one because it’s very simple.”
Chef Gulliksen said it’s something you can serve for lunch or even breakfast.
She shared this recipe:
CHILLED WATERMELON-MANGO SOUP WITH SPICED LEMON-HONEY CREAM
- Watermelon 2 cups, cubed
- Mango 1, cubed
- Lime Juice 1 tsp
- Ginger, dry pinch
- Yogurt, plain ¼ cup
- Honey 2 tsp
- Lemon Juice 1 tsp
- Turmeric pinch
- Cayenne Pepper pinch
1. Blend together the watermelon, mango, lime juice and dry ginger in a blender until pureed and medium thick.
2. Chill the soup well before serving
3. When ready to serve mix the yogurt, honey, lemon juice, turmeric and cayenne together until well blended
4. Serve the chilled soup in a small wine glass (or large shot glass) with a dollop of spiced cream
5. Enjoy
