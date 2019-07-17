Pair get prison time for running meth-cooking operation in New Hanover County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Two men are headed to federal prison for their roles in running a methamphetamine manufacturing operation in New Hanover County.
On Wednesday, Joshua Skutt, 41, of New Hanover County, was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to manufacture/distribute/possess with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, and aiding and abetting.
Joshua Register, 34, of New Hanover County, was also sentenced on Wednesday to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to manufacture/distribute/possess with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, and aiding and abetting.
The two men were among six people accused of operating a meth cooking operation at two homes on McGregor Road in New Hanover County in 2018.
Prosecutors said Skutt was purchasing pseudoephedrine, a nasal decongestant, in order to make the meth, and he and others were using burn pits to hide evidence and destroy the cooking components.
Detectives made undercover purchases of the drug from Register at one of the homes and later executed search warrants on March 20, 2018, at three locations on McGregor Road.
Investigators found 19 grams of meth, 144 grams of liquid meth, and various items associated with the cooking process.
“The court found that based upon the nature of the manufacturing by both Skutt and Register, that it created a substantial risk of harm to human life,” prosecutors said in a news release.
