Friend of murder victim: ‘He would give you the shirt off his back’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friends of Deaundre Sansbury still can’t believe the person they knew and loved is gone.
Sansbury was found dead in his home on Nina Place late Sunday night. Jody Farrow has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in Sansbury’s death.
Tim Joyner became friends with Sansbury after working with him for years at the Murphy gas station at the Monkey Junction Walmart.
Joyner said Sansbury had a work ethic like no other and was always willing to help someone in need.
“He would give you the shirt off his back,” said Joyner. “He would give you money out of his pocket. He’d feed you. He would do anything for you.”
Joyner said Farrow and Sansbury knew each other and that this didn’t haven’t to happen.
“This was an innocent person, a hardworking, family loving person being taken advantage of to the highest extent, to where we can’t get him back,” said Joyner.
