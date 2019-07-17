First Alert Forecast: more scorching temperatures ahead, some relief in sight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope you are having a great Wednesday afternoon! What a week! So far this week, Wilmington has had high temperatures of 94 Sunday, 95 Monday, and 94 Tuesday – hotter than average even for this traditionally hot time of year. Average is 90. Going forward? Expect more of the same with a broiling high pressure ridge maintaining control of the Cape Fear Region. So thank you for staying as rested, hydrated, and neighborly as possible! There may finally be some relief in sight as we get into next week with the massive upper ridge breaking down and more seasonable weather making a return.