First Alert Forecast: in the fryer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey on a Wednesday! What a week! So far this week, Wilmington has had high temperatures of 94 Sunday, 95 Monday, and 94 Tuesday – hotter than average even for this traditionally hot time of year. Average is 90. Going forward? Expect more of the same with a broiling high pressure ridge maintaining control of the Cape Fear Region. So thank you for staying as rested, hydrated, and neighborly as possible!
Here in your seven-day forecast, notice day-to-day odds for cooling, drenching, and lightning-rich thunderstorms are, though low, not zero. A few lucky backyards will be involved! And don’t forget your location-specific ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
