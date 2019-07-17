First Alert Forecast: in the fryer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey on a Wednesday! What a week! So far this week, Wilmington has had high temperatures of 94 Sunday, 95 Monday, and 94 Tuesday – hotter than average even for this traditionally hot time of year. Average is 90. Going forward? Expect more of the same with a broiling high pressure ridge maintaining control of the Cape Fear Region. So thank you for staying as rested, hydrated, and neighborly as possible!