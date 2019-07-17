East Carolina football picked fifth in the American East Division preseason poll

Under the direction of first-year head coach Mike Houston, ECU returns 13 of 22 positional starters (six offense, seven defense) and four on special teams. The Pirates also welcome back 45 letterman from last year’s squad (21 offense, 20 defense, four specialists). A year ago, ECU turned in a 3-9 overall record and an 1-7 mark in The American finishing fifth in the East Division.