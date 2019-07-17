Brunswick County Schools announces teachers of the year

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools made a very special announcement Wednesday honoring their best and brightest.
Allison Pilon of Town Creek Elementary was named the elementary school teacher of the year, Justin Garza won at South Brunswick Middle School and Sarah Osborne of Brunswick County Early College High School won for the high schools.
The three teachers will now be interviewed to determine who will be named the county’s best teacher of the year in August. From there, that winner will go on to compete alongside other counties at the regional level
