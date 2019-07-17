ATF offers reward for information on several arsons in N.C.

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward on Tuesday for information on several arsons in Laurinburg.
The agency is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Authorities said between March 16, 2019 and July 14, there have been several residential and commercial fires in Laurinburg. Investigators said the fires were intentionally set, but no arrests have been made in the cases.
The arsons are being investigated by the Laurinburg Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the ATF
Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call ATF’s toll-free 24-hour hotline at 1-888-283-3473. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov and through the ATF’s website.
