Ashley graduate named to Bednarik Award watch list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Chuck Bednarik Award named Charlotte 49ers defensive end Alex Highsmith to its preseason watch list.
The Bednarik Award is given to college football’s top defensive player.
Highsmith a Ashley High School graduate earned First Team all-Conference USA honors in 2018 after breaking the 49ers single-season school record with 17.5 tackles for loss on his way to a career-high 60 tackles.
Highsmith is the second 49er player to be included on the Bednarik Watch List. Joining current Cleveland Brown Larry Ogunjobi, the first player in school history selected in the NFL Draft.
