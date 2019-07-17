All things hurricane: Southport Maritime Museum educates with new exhibit and lecture series

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport hosts a hurricane lecture series ahead of opening their new hurricane exhibit: Deadly Dozen.
The free lecture series lasts through this hurricane season. Leaders from all over North Carolina gather each month in Southport to discuss past hurricanes, offer tips, preparation advice, and reassurances in the face of future storms.
“Hurricane Florence really impacted us, pretty severely, and we want to make sure that going forward this year we’re better prepared and we’ve learned from our history,” says Katy Menne, the museum’s Curator of Education. “As each of these continue on through the summer, you’ll learn a little bit more and a different aspect of what hurricanes are like.”
The lecture and lecture dates are as followed:
- Hurricane Help on Monday, July 29 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Hidden Hurricanes on Monday August, 26 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Hands on Hurricanes on Saturday September, 14 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Horrific Hazel on Saturday October, 12 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Hurricane Headache on Monday November, 25 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Each lecture is held at the Southport Community Building located on 223 E. Bay Street, with the exception of the Sept. and Oct. lectures which will be held at the museum on E. Moore Street.
The hurricane exhibit, Deadly Dozen, will open at noon on October, 12. The mission of Deadly Dozen is to tell the stories of the deadliest and most destructive hurricanes to hit the Lower Cape Fear. The exhibit will spotlight effects on infrastructure, economic impact, and population. The opening of the exhibit falls just days before Hurricane Hazel’s 65th anniversary.
“We’re going to go through 12 hurricanes.," said Menne. "From Hurricane Hazel through Florence. We’ll talk about kind of the emotional aspect of it, living through a hurricane, how to prepare, and what you can expect to see in the aftermath.”
For more information on the Deadly Dozen exhibit or the hurricane lecture series, call 910-477-5151.
The NC Maritime Museum at Southport is a free museum and focuses on things water related in the Lower Cape Fear. It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
