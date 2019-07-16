Wilmington Regional Safety and Health School annual education event slated for July 24-25

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Regional Safety and Health School will hold its 69th annual education event July 24-25 at the Wilmington Convention Center.
The event is titled The Changing Tide: Are You Riding The Wave?
“This year’s focus is on change; recognizing the need for it and its eventual appearance in your reality, managing it when it happens and supporting all constituents through the process of change as it relates to health and wellness, safety, security and compliance functions and associated claims and legal issues,” organizers said in a news release.
Organizers say the event would appeal to the following:
- safety, security and compliance professionals and technicians
- occupational health professionals
- human resource professionals
- claims and legal professionals
- anyone with interest in or who provide support for these functions within their organization
For more information on the school’s curriculum, speakers, pricing and activities, go to www.wilmingtonsafetyschool.com or https://www.facebook.com/WilmingtonSafetySchool/.
