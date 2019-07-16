Whiteville officials prepping for move into new city hall

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville City Hall, including its planning, inspections, and emergency services departments, will be closing to the public starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
City staff will be holding an open house event for its new city hall building from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday before moving into the new building on July 18-19.
City hall will reopen to the public at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 22.
Whiteville’s new city hall building is located at the same site as its old building at 317 S. Madison St. Crews demolished the old 3,500-square foot building in January 2018 to make room for the new 10,700-square foot building.
The cost of the project was $3.4 million.
City staff is working out of leased space at Hill Plaza while waiting to move into the new building.
