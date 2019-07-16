Two southeastern NC summer meals programs recognized by USDA

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pair of southeastern North Carolina organizations were honored recently for their summer nutrition programs.
The US Department of Agriculture's Turnip the Beet awards are given to summer meal programs sponsors who serve nutritious, appealing and appetizing meals when children are out of school.
Ten NC sponsors were recognized — the most of any state in the Southeast — including the Brigade Boys and Girls Club in Wilmington and Whiteville City Schools in Whiteville. Both were given silver awards.
"It’s exciting to see 10 of our program sponsors’ efforts recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture with the Turnip the Beet award,” said Cynthia Ervin, summer nutrition programs manager with the NC Department of Public Instruction. “They strive to reach as many children as possible who are in need, offer meals that are nutritious and appealing to children, and provide engaging educational enrichment.”
All winners will receive a certificate and be featured in USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service Newsletter. Silver award winners will be highlighted in a USDA blog post.
The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service launched Turnip the Beet in 2016. This year, 118 sponsors across the country were honored.
