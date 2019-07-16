State could take over Cape Fear Museum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If all goes well, the Cape Fear Museum in downtown Wilmington could be taken over by the state of North Carolina.
On June 11, Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill passed by the State Senate and the House to study the proposal. The State Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, led by Wilmington native Susi Hamilton, is evaluating the plan.
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Boseman, who pushed for the idea, says it would be a great thing for our area.
“It could be huge. It would be advertised statewide as a state museum, it would just be another state jewel," Boseman said of the potential shift to state control. "It would have more resources going into it. It would free up some of the county funds. We spend over $1 million a year on the Cape Fear Museum and it would free that up for other needs of the community. And it could be so good for tourism in downtown businesses and just bring more money into New Hanover County.”
We could know as early as May 2020 if the state decides this is feasible.
