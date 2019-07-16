Recipe: Salsa includes ‘watermelon surprise’

Recipe: Salsa includes ‘watermelon surprise’
Here's a way to serve up the watermelon you pick up at the Watermelon Festival in Fair Bluff. (Source: Chef Gwen Gulliksen)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | July 16, 2019 at 6:20 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 6:20 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After you scoop up some big, juicy watermelon from this weekend’s Watermelon Festival in Fair Bluff, you can slice it up and eat it the old-fashioned way. Another option: delight your family with a new twist on salsa.

Chef Gwen Gulliksen from Cape Fear Community College shared a recipe for watermelon salsa.

WATERMELON SALSA

(Makes 2 cups)

Watermelon 1 cup, small dice

Tomatoes, Roma 1 cup, small dice

Onion, red 2 Tbsp, minced

Jalapeno ½ tsp, minced

Lime Juice 1 Tbsp

Salt, evaporated ¼ tsp

Cilantro 2 Tbsp, minced

1. Mix all of the ingredients together in a bowl until well mixed

2. Serve at room temperature with organic blue corn chips

3. Enjoy!

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.