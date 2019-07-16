Recipe: Salsa includes ‘watermelon surprise’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After you scoop up some big, juicy watermelon from this weekend’s Watermelon Festival in Fair Bluff, you can slice it up and eat it the old-fashioned way. Another option: delight your family with a new twist on salsa.
Chef Gwen Gulliksen from Cape Fear Community College shared a recipe for watermelon salsa.
WATERMELON SALSA
(Makes 2 cups)
Watermelon 1 cup, small dice
Tomatoes, Roma 1 cup, small dice
Onion, red 2 Tbsp, minced
Jalapeno ½ tsp, minced
Lime Juice 1 Tbsp
Salt, evaporated ¼ tsp
Cilantro 2 Tbsp, minced
1. Mix all of the ingredients together in a bowl until well mixed
2. Serve at room temperature with organic blue corn chips
3. Enjoy!
