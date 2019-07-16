Police warn of ‘porch pirates’ lurking as Amazon Prime Day wraps up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You or someone you may know probably has been a victim of what many call “porch pirates,” considered by many simply as thieves, snatching up your packages right off your front porch after they’re delivered.
“Amazon Prime day means there’s going to be a lot more packages delivered," says Officer Jonathan Frisk with CMPD Crime prevention.
That means more packages than usual, expected on front porches this week from purchases. CMPD says they’re keeping a closer eye on neighborhood surveillance because thieves might be taking note of your delivery habits.
“Because you know, obviously, it’s a crime of opportunity," says Frisk. "People know, that its that day and week so you know if they are lurking in you’re area, walking up and down the street its only a matter of seconds before they can get to your porch and they can try and grab a package.”
So what should you do? Police say set a specific day down to the hour if you can, to get those packages delivered. Its an option for some Amazon customers. The Amazon Logistics Map Tracking is a real-time ‘track your package’ feature, which Amazon also provides.
“You know if you’re ordering packages, you can go online and see when these packages are being delivered," Frisk said. "So try to be home, try to be there to get those packages.”
But if you cant be at home, then police suggest having a neighbor or trusted friend grab your package and hold it for you somewhere else until you can get them. Police also say, just because you might have a home security camera, thieves still can try to get away with snatching packages and there is no guarantee you’ll get your packages or belongings back.
“Cameras are good but ultimately, only if that someone recognizes who that person is caught on camera… the key thing is not leaving those packages out on the porch or doorstep for any length of time.”
Another option Amzon says customers can use is having their packages delivered to an Amazon locker site, which basically is an established locker site through amazon, which can hold your packages once they’re delivered for you to pick up.
Amazon Lockers are offered in Charlotte. Find the closest one to you here.
