New Hanover County announces mosquito spraying schedule

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County officials have announced mosquito spraying in two areas Tuesday and Wednesday.
Though the drought has helped keep the mosquito population at bay recently, this week’s conditions require spraying in some areas.
The Sunset Greenfield area will be treated Tuesday night and the South 421 segment will be sprayed Wednesday evening.
The schedule depends on mosquito trap counts and the weather. Experts say mosquito spraying is approved for public health use, but people should try to stay inside for 30 minutes after they see the truck.
There are 29 spay zones in New Hanover County; to find out which spray zone you are located in, check the spray zones map.
