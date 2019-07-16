New Hanover Co. receives seven national achievement awards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Association of Counties (NACo) has given New Hanover County seven achievement awards, county officials announced Tuesday.
“New Hanover County has earned a total of 29 NACo Achievement Awards since 2016,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “That is a remarkable accomplishment and it shows how the county’s innovative work is making an impact. Our employees and these programs serve as models for others to emulate across the country.”
NACo’s Achievement Awards Program recognizes innovative county government programs that enhance services for residents.
New Hanover County received awards for the following programs:
- Community Recovery Resource Center: The center, which was created immediately after Hurricane Florence, provided a place for residents to get the resources and supplies they needed.
- Customer Online Access Services Tool: COAST is a land development software system that was implemented this year. County officials say the system makes “it even easier to do business with the county.”
- Drug Positive Infant Protocol: This approach “ensures Social Services and community partners respond to the birth of a drug-positive infant in a way that proactively helps the child and family.”
- Landfill Leachate Treatment System: The county is the only public landfill in the state to use a reverse osmosis filtration system, which effectively filters landfill leachate.
- Opioid Public Service Announcements: The county produced a series of six videos to bring awareness to the opioid epidemic.
- Pre-K Pilot Expansion: This county-funded program added three new Pre-K classrooms to help at-risk children prepared for kindergarten.
- TIDES Program: This new program helps to treat opioid-addicted pregnant and post-partum mothers.
