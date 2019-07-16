Nearly 100 violations filed after traffic checkpoint on state line

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office worked with the NC Department of Health and Human Services and local law enforcement agencies to conduct a checkpoint on the North Carolina state line Saturday night.
At 9 p.m., nearly 69 officers took to the intersections of 701 Bypass and Complex Street and also Complex Street and Hickman Road. South Carolina law enforcement also set up checkpoints on the southern side of the state line.
Ninety-seven traffic and criminal violations were charged as a result of the operation. Fifty-six of those charges were from the North Carolina side of the checking station.
Five arrests were made in North Carolina, including:
-Andrew Ryan Levy, 24, for Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Revoked, and two outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear from Martin County
-Ronald Franklin Naron, 37, of Whiteville charged with Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Brandy Fowler, 34, of Whiteville charged with Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance (Suboxone) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Michael Thaddeus Davis, 36, of Mullins, SC was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Impaired
-Brandy Lewis, 40, of Charlotte charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Lewis was also wanted for a Felony Probation Violation from Tennessee.
In addition to the arrests, eight people were cited for driving without a license, two for insurance violations, 11 for tag violations and two for fugitive warrants.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.