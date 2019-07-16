Man cited for animal cruelty after pics of dog pulling bricks on chain go viral

“It could definitely cause permanent injury to their limbs if they are attached to a heavy object like that," said Dr. Rebekah Julian, DVM, from Lazy 5 Vets Animal Hospital. “We need to approach this in a compassionate manner, be very firm as far as animal cruelty, but also we need to get information out to people on how to properly care, how to properly train animals so that they can protect us, be strong, but in a very humane way.”