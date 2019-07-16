Lack of state budget an issue for New Hanover County Schools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lawmakers in Raleigh have not agreed on a state budget, and that's causing problems for New Hanover County Schools.
Until a budget is passed, NHCS has put a freeze on wage increases.
The school system also is waiting to make construction plans because district leaders don’t know how much money is coming. NHCS Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley hopes Republicans and Democrats in the General Assembly take action soon.
"There are a lot of things we would like to do,” said Markley. “We are just going to have to wait until we see that budget.”
NHCS has also put a hold on any building projects.
While Markley did talk about the budget on Monday, he chose not to comment about the Mike Kelly case. Kelly is a former NHC teacher who confessed to sex crimes that victimized his students.
Several investigations are underway and a civil lawsuit is pending surrounding allegations that school administrators knew of Kelly’s behavior but failed to report it to authorities.
