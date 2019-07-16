First Alert Forecast: sweltering once again!

Your First Alert Forecast from early Tue., July 16, 2019
By Gannon Medwick | July 16, 2019 at 4:48 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 6:08 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! July's full moon, sometimes nicknamed the "Thunder Moon", will rise in the eastern sky at 8:27 p.m. today. Before that? A high pressure ridge will broil us again!

- Expect more sizzling sun than cooling storms through our 8:22 p.m. sunset.

- Afternoon temperatures will crest mainly in the lower and middle 90s.

- Heat index values will likely swell to 100 to 105 in the afternoon.

- Afternoon sea breezes of 10 to 15 mph will only slightly mitigate the heat.

