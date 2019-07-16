First Alert Forecast: sweltering once again!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! July's full moon, sometimes nicknamed the "Thunder Moon", will rise in the eastern sky at 8:27 p.m. today. Before that? A high pressure ridge will broil us again!
- Expect more sizzling sun than cooling storms through our 8:22 p.m. sunset.
- Afternoon temperatures will crest mainly in the lower and middle 90s.
- Heat index values will likely swell to 100 to 105 in the afternoon.
- Afternoon sea breezes of 10 to 15 mph will only slightly mitigate the heat.
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here
