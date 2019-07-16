First Alert Forecast: HOT!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday evening to you! July’s full moon, sometimes nicknamed the “Thunder Moon”, will rise in the eastern sky at 8:27 p.m. today. After that? A high pressure ridge will broil us again tomorrow! For a more detailed look at your extended forecast check out the bullet points below:
- Temperatures: afternoon high temperatures will crest mainly in the lower and middle 90s and overnight lows will hover in the muggy 70s.
- Heat indices: due to steamy dew points in the middle and upper 70s, heat index values will likely swell to 100 to 105 in the afternoon.
- Cooling storms: isolated downpours will be possible each day and if you are lucky to get caught under one it’ll be a brief break from the oppressive heat.
- Beach forecast: temperatures will be in the 90s and the water temperature will be in the lower 80s. The rip current risk will be low for east and south facing beaches.
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: you can grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your location anytime on your WECT Weather App!
