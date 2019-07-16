Carolina Beach billing office closing Wednesday for software upgrades

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach’s billing office/cashier window will be closed for 4-6 hours Wednesday for scheduled maintenance.
Upgrades to the town's billing software and system will begin at 8 a.m. The billing office/cashier window should reopen at around 2 p.m.
During the closure, customers can pay their bills online by clicking here.
Check the Town of Carolina Beach website or Facebook page for changes or updates related to when the office will be open.
