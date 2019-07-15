Wilmington continues noise ordinance discussion ahead of public meetings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of a pair of community information sessions, Wilmington City Council heard additional updates on the proposal to amend the city’s noise ordinance — and got a real-world demonstration to help with the discussion.
The city has maintained it is trying to balance the concerns of business owners with those in residential areas that neighbor them.
City Attorney John Joye and Deputy City Attorney Meredith Everhart said they wanted to dispel continuing rumors and highlight what the changes to the ordinance will actually do.
First, Everhart said, the maximum decibel levels are not changing, but the hours they are enforced are being adjusted and streamlined across the city.
Everhart and Joye also showed council members what the different decibel (dB) levels included in the ordinance sound like in person.
Using the Wilmington Police Department’s decibel meter, attorneys played Happy by Pharrell Williams at increasing volumes to demonstrate how police would measure the sound levels, beginning with 65 dB, which is the maximum allowed volume in residential areas during the day, and after midnight in downtown Wilmington. They then increased the volume to 75 dB, which is the maximum allowed volume during the day in downtown and in commercial zones. Because sound levels would be measured from adjoining property, Everhart had the police officer go out into the hallway, where to reach 75 dB, the volume of the speakers inside the council chambers had to be increased to 90 dB.
That portion of the demonstration, she said, relates to how police would handle situations where noise is generated indoors, but may be causing a problem for neighboring property owners.
Mayor Bill Saffo said he wanted to make sure all of the feedback gleaned from the upcoming community meetings can be included in the final draft proposal the council votes on.
Everhart said the staff would bring the item back before the council in August, first at an agenda briefing, and then for a final vote.
Members of Wilmington Downtown Inc. met with Wilmington City Attorney John Joye and Deputy Attorney Meredith Everhart on Monday night.
Joye and Everhart went over updates on the proposal to amend the city’s noise ordinance with business owners.
“(The meeting) clarifies a lot of problems," said Eric Laut, the owner of Hell’s Kitchen. "Everyone thought the decibel levels would be going down so much that you wouldn’t be able to have a music scene downtown so I think this is a good presentation for it.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.