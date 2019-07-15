Wilmington continues noise ordinance discussion ahead of public meetings

Using the Wilmington Police Department’s decibel meter, attorneys played Happy by Pharrell Williams at increasing volumes to demonstrate how police would measure the sound levels, beginning with 65 dB, which is the maximum allowed volume in residential areas during the day, and after midnight in downtown Wilmington. They then increased the volume to 75 dB, which is the maximum allowed volume during the day in downtown and in commercial zones. Because sound levels would be measured from adjoining property, Everhart had the police officer go out into the hallway, where to reach 75 dB, the volume of the speakers inside the council chambers had to be increased to 90 dB.