Those in need 'pay what you can’ at this Wilmington farm stand

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rise Up Community Farm is a local nonprofit that helps those in need get fresh product on their table.
“We have suggested pricing for folks that come in and want to pay what they think it should be,” said Mari Carl Fisher, executive director and farm manager for Rise Up. "For folks in need or folks that only have a couple dollars and they want a ton of squash, that’s totally fine. That’s what it’s there for. "
The one rule that the farm has is that you get no more than $30 worth of fresh produce.
The farm started back in February and grows produce such as squash, zucchini, tomatoes, green beans, carrots, beets, okra, eggplant, peppers and also flowers and herbs. The farm plans on getting watermelons, butternut squash, acorn squash and honeydews soon.
“All of our produce, we don’t use any chemicals or sprays,” said Fisher. “Chemical free produce and more of the natural, organic methods here on the farm.”
Rise Up Community Farm not only wants to provide produce to those in need, they have a program and internship that helps the youth in the community as well.
“We work with kids to teach them farming skills, and cooking skills and also job skills,” says Fisher. “So the produce stand is kind of a way we teach those job skills and also have workshops and training where they get to learn public speaking and customer service and those different skills they might not get otherwise. The long-term vision is that kids will not only learn the farming skills but we are a place that is empowering them for their future and help them seek whatever it is they want to do and live a full and healthy life."
Most of the farm was planted and is maintained by the youth in the community.
The farm is located behind Global River Church and the produce stand is in the front of the parking lot, located at 4702 S. College Rd., Wilmington, NC.
The stand is open every Monday from 4-7 p.m.
Volunteers are needed at the farm. If you want to volunteer or learn more about the youth programs you can email Mari Carl Fisher at maricarl@riseupcommunityfarm.org, or her cell at (434) 391-4265.
