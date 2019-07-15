Those in need 'pay what you can’ at this Wilmington farm stand

“We work with kids to teach them farming skills, and cooking skills and also job skills,” says Fisher. “So the produce stand is kind of a way we teach those job skills and also have workshops and training where they get to learn public speaking and customer service and those different skills they might not get otherwise. The long-term vision is that kids will not only learn the farming skills but we are a place that is empowering them for their future and help them seek whatever it is they want to do and live a full and healthy life."