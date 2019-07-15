Man charged with murder after deadly Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Wilmington late Sunday night.
Jody Richard Farrow, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Deaundre Idris Sansbury, 43.
Linda Thompson, spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, said officers were dispatched to a home on Nina Place around 11 p.m. Sunday in response to a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Sansbury dead inside his home.
Thompson said Farrow was picked up shortly afterward.
No other details were released.
In 2017, Farrow was one of three men arrested for a pair of robberies in New Hanover County. That status of that case was not immediately available.
Farrow has no prior convictions in North Carolina, according to online records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
