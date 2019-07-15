New tech program at CFCC prepares students for careers in cybersecurity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new program at Cape Fear Community College will prepare students to enter the field of computer crime investigations and private security.
The Cyber Crime Technology Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degree is a two-year program, composed of 65 credit hours. It will train individuals to investigate computer crimes, properly seize and recover computer evidence, and aid in the prosecution of cyber-criminals.
“Cybercrime damages are expected to reach 6 trillion annually by 2021 according to a 2019 Annual Cybercrime Report from Cybersecurity Ventures,” said Greg Vandergriff, CFCC cyber crime technology faculty. “As these numbers continue to rise, it is imperative that we start training a workforce capable of combatting this exponentially-growing dollar amount.”
According to CFCC, Global Market Insights, Inc. predicts the value of cybersecurity market to reach $300 billion by 2024.
"With the opportunity in this field rapidly growing, I am thrilled we are implementing this high-demand program at CFCC,” said Vandergriff.
Classes for this course will begin in the fall semester.
