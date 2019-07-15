New art exhibit uses the moon as inspiration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new photography exhibit celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, which took humans to the surface of the moon for the first time.
Moons opens at the CAB Art Gallery at University of North Carolina Wilmington on Tuesday, July 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. as part of the Lumina Festival of the Arts.
The opening reception also coincides with a full moon.
Courtney Johnson, Associate Professor in the Department of Art & Art History at UNCW, put together a series of photographs of real and artificial moons for the exhibit. We’ll hear from the artist on Tuesday, July 16, on WECT News First at Four.
Johnson also took photographs of temporary sculptures of sand, dirt, flour, dough, papier-mâché, and clay.
The exhibit is on view through August 30.
The opening reception is free to attend and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.