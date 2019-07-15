NCDOT to hold public meeting on proposal to extend Independence Blvd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation will host a public meeting to discuss a proposal to extend Independence Blvd.
The street would be extended by 1.7 miles from Randall Parkway to U.S. 74 (Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway).
“The purpose of the extension is to improve connectivity and capacity by providing an additional four-lane, north-south corridor. This would be the third north-south connection in the city, and the only one to be in central Wilmington,” NCDOT officials said in a news release.
The meeting will be held July 22 from 5-7 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Rachel Freeman School of Engineering (2601 Princess Place Drive).
There will not be a formal presentation at the meeting but those interested can drop by and have their questions answered by NCDOT representatives.
Written comments also can be submitted by phone, email or mail and will be accepted through Aug. 19.
For additional information or to submit comments, contact Krista Kimmell at 5501 Barbados Boulevard, Castle Hayne, NC 28429. The project team also can be reached through its toll-free hotline at 1-800-233-6315.
