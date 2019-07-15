Man killed, another injured in Columbus Co. shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 31-year-old man was killed during a shooting in Clarendon on Friday, according to the News Reporter.
Timothy Tyrone Riggins was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.
According to the News Reporter, deputies responded to the 2100 block of Walter Todd Road shortly after 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of multiple shots fired in the area.
Riggins was found dead at the scene. Law enforcement later got a call that another person who was injured in the shooting had been taken to the hospital.
