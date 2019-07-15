Five Pender County stores cited for selling alcohol to underage customers

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Five Pender County stores have been cited for selling alcohol to customers who were underage, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday.
According to a news release, a compliance check was conducted by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Unit on Thursday, July 11 at various convenience stores throughout the county.
At total of 20 stores were checked with the following being cited for underage alcohol sales:
- Atlantic Food Mart – 301 Roland Avenue, Surf City, NC 28445
- Express Mart BP – 13386 Highway 50, Surf City, NC 28445
- Sloop Point Country Store – 19344 US Highway 17, Hampstead, NC 28443
- Dollar General – 24734 NC Highway 210, Currie, NC 28435
- Penderlea Mini Mart – 4264 NC Highway 11, Willard, NC 28478
Authorities said this is the second violation for the Penderlea Mini Mart.
“Reports of the compliance checks will be forwarded to North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement for further investigation related to ABC violations,” the news release stated.
