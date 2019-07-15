First Alert Forecast: lots of heat! ...but no tropical threats

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Hurricane Barry swirled into Louisiana this past weekend but the coming week will feature zero tropical threats to the United States. Like a packet of dye bleeding through a bucket of water, remnant moisture from Barry will eventually spread into the Carolinas and help support summertime thunderstorm chances. For this Monday, though, storm chances will be low for the Cape Fear Region... and heat will be the big story!