First Alert Forecast: lots of heat! ...but no tropical threats

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday afternoon to you! Hurricane Barry swirled into Louisiana this past weekend but the coming week will feature zero tropical threats to the United States. Like a packet of dye bleeding through a bucket of water, remnant moisture from Barry will eventually spread into the Carolinas and help support summertime thunderstorm chances. For this Monday, though, storm chances will be low for the Cape Fear Region... and heat will be the big story!
- Expect more sizzling sun than cooling storms through our 8:23 p.m. sunset.
- Afternoon temperatures will crest mainly in the lower and middle 90s.
- Heat index values will likely swell to 100 to 105 in the afternoon.
- Light offshore breezes will mitigate any cooling sea breezes.
Moving forward we see little change in the extended forecast. Expect more sizzling hot afternoons with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values well over 100 through the rest of the week and into the weekend. A little more moisture spreads into the area late week so look for better chances of isolated thunderstorms. Expect very muggy lows in the middle and upper 70s.
