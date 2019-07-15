Durham man dies while trying to rescue children off Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Durham man died while trying to rescue children in the water off Wrightsville Beach on Sunday.
According to town officials, emergency workers were unable to resuscitate 35-year-old Johnny Lee Vann Jr. after he was pulled from the water.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the vicinity of Beach Access 43 shortly after 4 p.m.
Eyewitnesses told officials that Vann was attempting to rescue several of his children from the water when he began to experience trouble.
