Deputies find seven pounds of marijuana after responding to home invasion call

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 911 caller told Columbus County deputies last week that someone broke into his home. Deputies didn’t find any evidence of a break-in but they did find seven pounds of marijuana.
On July 10, deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 1000 block of Byrdville Freeman Road in Delco about a possible home invasion. The caller, 27-year-old Tyler Allen Sturdevant, told dispatch that someone broke into his home and that he was hiding in a cornfield behind the residence, armed with a handgun.
Deputies didn’t find any evidence of a break-in but they did find marijuana in plain sight inside the home. Deputies contacted the Vice and Narcotics unit which later executed a search warrant and found seven pounds of marijuana hidden in a closet. An undisclosed amount of cocaine, heroin, prescription pills, and a long gun were also confiscated.
Sturdevant, a convicted felon, was taken for a mental evaluation at Columbus Regional Hospital where he escaped custody. Whiteville police found Sturdevant walking near the hospital and arrested him.
He’s facing numerous drug-related charges including possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.
Sturdevant was booked into the Columbus County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.