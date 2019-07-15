Columbus County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in Columbus County Friday morning.
According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 11:40 a.m. to the Mollie Park trailer park, located in the 2100 block of Walter Todd Road in Clarendon, after receiving reports of shots fired.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found Timothy Tyrone Riggins, 31, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. During the investigation, deputies learned that another gunshot victim was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital in Whiteville by a private vehicle.
A sheriff’s office investigator responded to the hospital to interview the victim, however, their name and condition has not been released.
No one else was injured in the shooting but several homes in the neighborhood were struck by gunfire, according to officials.
The sheriff’s office believes the deadly shooting was an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.