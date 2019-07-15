Celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Apollo 11 moonwalk

The American flag heralds the flight of Apollo 11, the first Lunar landing mission. The Apollo 11's Saturn V lifted off with astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin on July 16, 1969 from the Kennedy Space Center.
By Ashlea Kosikowski | July 15, 2019 at 3:35 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 3:35 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took mankind’s first steps on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module Eagle during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. Mission commander Neil Armstrong took this photograph as the two explored the Sea of Tranquility. (Source: NASA)
Ingram Planetarium will hold an anniversary party July 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

The event includes activities and giveaways. At 7 p.m., Apollo 11: Man’s First Step on the Moon will be screened.

Ingram Planetarium is located at 7625 High Market Street in Sunset Beach, NC.

For tickets and more information, call 910-575-0033 or visit www.museumplanetarium.org.

