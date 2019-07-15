Celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Apollo 11 moonwalk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took mankind’s first steps on the moon on July 20, 1969.
Ingram Planetarium will hold an anniversary party July 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.
The event includes activities and giveaways. At 7 p.m., Apollo 11: Man’s First Step on the Moon will be screened.
Ingram Planetarium is located at 7625 High Market Street in Sunset Beach, NC.
For tickets and more information, call 910-575-0033 or visit www.museumplanetarium.org.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.